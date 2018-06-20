The story appears on
Page A9
June 20, 2018
Live coral smuggling
A MAN who tried to smuggle federally protected live corals out from California to Mexico by packing them into potato chip canisters in 2013 has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.
City News Service says Jorge Vazquez entered the plea in Los Angeles on Monday. He could face up to a year in federal prison.
