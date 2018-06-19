Home » World

The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London’s Hyde Park have a new neighbor: a monumental floating structure made from 7,506 stacked barrels colored bright red, mauve and blue.

“The London Mastaba” is the latest work by artist Christo, who has previously wrapped Berlin’s Reichstag in silver fabric and festooned New York’s Central Park with thousands of saffron-colored cloth “gates.” The sculpture, on display from yesterday until September 23, is one in a series of barrel-based artworks Christo has created since the 1950s.