Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

June 19, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

London Mastaba

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 19, 2018 | Print Edition

The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London’s Hyde Park have a new neighbor: a monumental floating structure made from 7,506 stacked barrels colored bright red, mauve and blue.

“The London Mastaba” is the latest work by artist Christo, who has previously wrapped Berlin’s Reichstag in silver fabric and festooned New York’s Central Park with thousands of saffron-colored cloth “gates.” The sculpture, on display from yesterday until September 23, is one in a series of barrel-based artworks Christo has created since the 1950s.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿