Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

May 22, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

London train disruption

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 22, 2018 | Print Edition

London commuters will face major disruption next month after the train divers’ union said yesterday it would stage two 24-hour strikes on the underground rail line which serves the Canary Wharf financial district.

Drivers on the Jubilee Line will walk out on June 6 and 14 over the imposition of new timetables, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union said yesterday.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿