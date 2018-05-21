The story appears on
May 22, 2018
London train disruption
London commuters will face major disruption next month after the train divers’ union said yesterday it would stage two 24-hour strikes on the underground rail line which serves the Canary Wharf financial district.
Drivers on the Jubilee Line will walk out on June 6 and 14 over the imposition of new timetables, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union said yesterday.
