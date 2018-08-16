Advanced Search

August 16, 2018

Related News

Lost and found

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 16, 2018 | Print Edition

A 2-year-old boy who went missing in woods in western Japan has been found unharmed after three days alone, apparently surviving on river water as volunteers hunted desperately for him.

Yoshiki Fujimoto disappeared on Sunday morning in the Yamaguchi region while out walking with his brother and grandfather, and the search for him made headlines nationwide. A 78-year-old volunteer from a neighboring region stumbled upon the toddler yesterday. The toddler disappeared on Sunday after his grandfather let him walk back alone to the house, around 100 meters away, where the child’s mother was waiting.

