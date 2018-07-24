The story appears on
July 24, 2018
Lucky escape
An elderly worshipper had a close call yesterday when a 100-kilogram stone suddenly fell from Jerusalem’s Western Wall and crashed at her feet. The Israel Antiquities Authority said the boulder may have been dislodged by erosion caused by vegetation or moisture in the biblical wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray. “I didn’t hear or feel anything until it landed right at my feet,” said Daniella Goldberg, 79, who had gone to the wall in the early morning to worship.
