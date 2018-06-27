The story appears on
Macedonia defiance
Macedonia’s conservative president yesterday refused to sign off a deal with neighboring Greece for his country to change its name to “North Macedonia,” a move that will delay — but not derail — the deal, ratified by Macedonia’s parliament last week.
Under the constitution, President Gjorge Ivanov can no longer block the legislation if lawmakers meet again and approve it for a second time. The deal with Greece, agreed earlier this month, was meant to resolve a decades-old dispute dating back to shortly after Macedonia declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. Greece argued the name “Macedonia” implied territorial aspirations on its own northern province of the same name and on ancient Greek heritage.
