Macedonian lawmakers ratify name deal, again

Macedonia’s parliament ratified a historic deal with neighboring Greece yesterday for the second time in two weeks, after the Macedonian president temporarily blocked the agreement.

A total 69 lawmakers in the 120-strong parliament approved the deal, under which the country would be renamed “North Macedonia.”

All lawmakers from the conservative main opposition party abstained from the vote in protest at the agreement, which they say cedes too much to Greece.

The deal agreed upon earlier this month aims to resolve a dispute dating back to after Macedonia declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Greece argued the name “Macedonia” implied territorial aspirations on its own northern province of the same name, birthplace of the ancient warrior king Alexander the Great, and on ancient Greek heritage. Macedonia denied that.

Macedonia’s parliament initially ratified the deal on June 20. But conservative President Gjorge Ivanov refused to sign off on it, saying it is unconstitutional.

Under Macedonia’s constitution, Ivanov can no longer block it after the second ratification vote. However, the president might delay signing off on the deal, triggering a constitutional crisis and a showdown with left-wing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who has staked his political future on the deal.

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov strongly criticized Ivanov’s stance during yesterday’s debate, accusing him of trying to terrorize the country’s population.

Full implementation of the agreement will take months, and is subject to a referendum in Macedonia and a parliamentary vote in Greece.