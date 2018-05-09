Advanced Search

May 9, 2018

Macron leads V-Day ceremony

00:55 UTC+8 May 9, 2018 | Print Edition

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron speaks with veterans during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris yesterday. Macron rode up the Champs-Elysees in the French capital, escorted by helmeted Republican Guards, marking 73 years since the defeat of the Nazis and the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945. It was the first
time Macron led the Victory in Europe Day ceremony as president. — AFP

