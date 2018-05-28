Malaysia to nix Singapore rail link plan

Home » World

Malaysia is canceling a project to build a high-speed rail link between its capital, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, and will talk with its southern neighbor about any compensation, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday.

Mahathir, the 92-year-old who triumphed in a general election this month, has made it a priority to cut the national debt and pledged to review big projects agreed by his predecessor that he says are expensive and have no financial benefit.

“It is a final decision, but it will take time because we have an agreement with Singapore,” Mahathir told a news conference referring to his scrapping of the project, valued by analysts at about US$17 billion.

The project is out for tender and was scheduled to be completed by 2026.

Mahathir said Malaysia may have to pay about 500 million ringgit (US$125.63 million) to Singapore to get out of the deal. Singapore’s government did not immediately have any comment on Mahathir’s vow to scrap the project.

About 90 percent of the rail network was set to be in Malaysia, including a terminal in Bandar Malaysia, a big property development owned by scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Mahathir has reopened an investigation into 1MDB after his election victory. It is being investigated in other countries, including the United States.

Properties linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak have been searched as part of the probe, and Najib has spoken to an anti-graft agency.