Malaysian task force to probe fraud

Malaysia yesterday set up a task force to probe allegations that billions of dollars were looted from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB in an audacious fraud overseen by former leader Najib Razak.

The new task force will be charged with seizing back assets and pursuing legal action against those suspected of breaking the law in relation to the fund, according to the prime minister’s office.

“The government hopes the setting up of this task force, comprising a multi-agency enforcement unit, will help restore the dignity of Malaysia that has been tainted by the 1MDB kleptocracy scandal,” said the office of the 92-year-old new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The task force will include representatives of the anti-graft agency, the police and the attorney-general’s office. Several current and former senior government officials will lead the task force, including former attorney-general Abdul Gani Patail.

The fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad, was set up in 2009 ostensibly to promote the development of the Malaysian economy. But it is alleged that Najib, his family and cronies looted the investment vehicle in a massive fraud.