Man arrested in rape and murder of 7-year-old girl

Pakistani authorities yesterday arrested a suspect in the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl that ignited nationwide protests and outrage over allegations of government inaction, two police officials said.

Police found Zainab Ansari’s body in a garbage dumpster in Kasur district near the eastern city of Lahore last week, four days after she was reported missing.

Zainab is the 12th child found raped and murdered in the city within a 2-kilometer radius in the last two years.

Two people were killed in Kasur last week when police fired at hundreds of angry protesters, who said negligence on the part of the authorities was behind the repeated killings.

The two police officers told Reuters the authorities had arrested a man who was being treated as a prime suspect, after police had questioned dozens of people in the case.

“Evidence we’re getting leads us to believe that he is the man,” said one officer, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to disclose investigation details.

Shahbaz Sharif, the chief minister of Punjab province, where Kasur is located, visited the town yesterday and held a meeting with officials on the investigation.

Sharif did not confirm the arrest in his remarks to media after the meeting, but said the police and other law enforcement agencies were close to solving the case, promising a breakthrough within “days or hours”.

Sharif has offered a reward of 10 million Pakistani rupees (US$90,000) for anyone who provides information about the killer.

A spokesman for the government of Punjab province earlier said the suspect was likely “a lunatic with psychological disorders.”

In six of the 12 cases, investigators have found the same DNA, Kasur district hospital chief Nazir Ahmed said.

Another doctor said the bodies of the children bore similar injuries. He said the victims showed signs of strangulation, burn marks, scarring and wrist cuts.

Television stations have repeatedly broadcast chilling CCTV footage purportedly showing the young girl walking hand-in-hand with an unidentified male in what may have been her last moments.

In 2015, officials uncovered a huge paedophilia ring in Kasur. At least 280 children were sexually abused on camera by men who later blackmailed their families, threatening to leak the footage.