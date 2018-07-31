Massive fire continues to rage in California

Home » World

California firefighters yesterday were gaining ground on a massive blaze that has killed six people and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses, while rescuers searched for seven people unaccounted for in the wildfire.

The Carr Fire, outside Redding, California, ignited a week ago and doubled in size over the weekend, charring an area the size of Detroit, forcing 38,000 people to flee their homes and claiming lives of two firefighters and another person, as well as a woman and her two young great-grandchildren.

It is the deadliest of the 90 wildfires burning across the US. Collectively, wildfires have blackened 1.8 million hectares of land so far this year, 21 percent more than the 10-year average for the time period, according to federal data.

The more than 3,000 firefighters battling the Carr Fire began to turn the tables by Sunday afternoon, cutting containment lines around 17 percent of its perimeter, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Previously the fire was just 5 percent contained.

Gale-force winds that drove the fire late last week have eased to moderate speeds, but temperatures are again expected to top 37.8 Celsius, according to the National Weather Service.

Firefighting officials on Sunday also said they would begin to return people to their homes as soon as possible.

The fire grew rapidly beginning on Thursday, confounding fire officials with the speed of its movement.

“Unfortunately this new normal is kind of upon us in California,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox told local media. “More deadly, more destructive fires, more often and it’s obviously requiring additional resources.”

At least 874 buildings have been destroyed by the 38,000-acre blaze. The fire leveled the town of Keswick, home to 450 people.