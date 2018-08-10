The story appears on
Page A9
August 10, 2018
Medal recovered
Police in Bolivia on Wednesday recovered a jewel-encrusted presidential medal which had been stolen the night before when its guard was reportedly visiting a brothel. The guard had been meant to deliver the historic medal and a tricolor sash to President Evo Morales to wear during his speech on Wednesday in the central city of Cochabamba.
