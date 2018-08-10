Advanced Search

August 10, 2018

Medal recovered

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 10, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in Bolivia on Wednesday recovered a jewel-encrusted presidential medal which had been stolen the night before when its guard was reportedly visiting a brothel. The guard had been meant to deliver the historic medal and a tricolor sash to President Evo Morales to wear during his speech on Wednesday in the central city of Cochabamba.

