Page A9
August 2, 2018
Related News
Mercenaries nabbed
Italian police say they have arrested three men accused of recruiting mercenary fighters to take part in the Russian-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Three more people are being sought.
Police said yesterday they searched the homes of another seven people. Some of the suspects had ties with a commander of a neo-Nazi paramilitary unit called “Rusich,” which operates in the Ukrainian Donbass region.
