August 2, 2018

Mercenaries nabbed

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 2, 2018 | Print Edition

Italian police say they have arrested three men accused of recruiting mercenary fighters to take part in the Russian-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Three more people are being sought.

Police said yesterday they searched the homes of another seven people. Some of the suspects had ties with a commander of a neo-Nazi paramilitary unit called “Rusich,” which operates in the Ukrainian Donbass region.

