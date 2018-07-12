Migrants acquitted of defamation in Thailand

Home » World

A COURT in Bangkok yesterday dismissed criminal defamation charges against workers from Myanmar who had accused a chicken farm of abuses, in a landmark ruling seen as a rare victory for migrant workers’ rights in Thailand.

The case was triggered by a complaint that 14 workers filed to Thailand’s National Human Rights Commission in 2016 about forced overtime, being paid under the minimum wage, confiscation of passports and limited freedom of movement.

The workers were charged in October in a first-of-its-kind criminal defamation case, which prompted campaigners to urge better protection for migrant laborers who complain about working conditions.

Yesterday, a judge said he believed that the workers filed the complaint against the Thammakaset chicken farm in “good faith,” and without false information.

“This is a very good verdict for all migrant workers in the country,” said Nakhon Chompuchat, a lawyer for the defendants.

“It says workers need not be afraid to speak up against violations by their employers. The workers are very happy,” he said.

If convicted, the workers faced up to one year in prison and fines.

Their former employer, Thammakaset farm, which supplied the Thai food conglomerate Betagro, denied the charges and launched a lawsuit against the workers, saying the complaint has damaged its reputation.

The farm owner has denied any wrongdoing, and said that employees voluntarily worked nights to rack up bonuses and chose to sleep next to the chicken warehouse.