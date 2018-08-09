Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

August 9, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Migrants back to Spain

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 9, 2018 | Print Edition

Berlin has concluded a deal with Madrid for Spain to take back migrants who had been registered by Spanish authorities, Berlin said yesterday, as Germany seeks to curb new arrivals. Under the accord, which will enter in to force on Saturday, the migrants “could be sent back to Spain within 48 hours,” said interior ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Petermann.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿