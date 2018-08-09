The story appears on
Page A11
August 9, 2018
Migrants back to Spain
Berlin has concluded a deal with Madrid for Spain to take back migrants who had been registered by Spanish authorities, Berlin said yesterday, as Germany seeks to curb new arrivals. Under the accord, which will enter in to force on Saturday, the migrants “could be sent back to Spain within 48 hours,” said interior ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Petermann.
