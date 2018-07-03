Missing Thai boys, coach found after 9 days

Home » World

Rescue teams in Thailand have found 12 missing boys and their assistant coach inside a cave complex, showing “signs of life” nine days after they went missing, Chiang Rai province’s governor said yesterday.

“Thai Navy Seals have found all 13 with signs of life,” Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

An international search effort has gone on since the group went missing inside the Tham Luang cave.

The massive rescue effort has been hampered by heavy rains that flooded the cave in northern Thailand, blocking access to chambers where the group had been stranded.

Divers took advantage of a brief window of good weather yesterday to edge further into the cave, with forecasters predicting downpours could return in the coming days.

Friends and teachers of the “Wild Boar” football team refused to give up hope of seeing the young players again.

Tilek Jana, 14, whose friend Prajak is among the missing, expressed his wish that his friend will soon return.

“Let him come and let’s play (football) together, I miss him,” he said.

The principal of Mae Sai Prasitsart school, which is attended by six of the missing boys, said it had been a painful week.

“We chant and pray and send our support to them to give them power to wait for help to arrive,” Kanet Pongsuwan said.

Officials yesterday said the divers were less than 1 kilometer from an elevated area called Pattaya Beach where the boys are thought to be stranded.

“We are fighting against time and water to save the 13 lives,” Narongsak said.

Scores of divers, including foreign experts, have been sent into the cave with hundreds of oxygen tanks.