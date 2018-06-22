Money munchers

Home » World

Indian police yesterday said rats nibbled through more than a million rupees of banknotes after busting into a cash machine in the country’s northeast. The rodent heist in Assam state was only detected by bank officials after locals complained that the ATM was faulty and had stopped dispensing cash, police in Tinkusia district told reporters.

“The bank officials came to check the ATM machine last week and found a dead rat and shredded banknotes when it was opened,” said district police superintendent Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta. “We’ve checked and there is no other criminal or conspiracy to angle to the incident. It looks like the rats entered the machine through a small opening for some wires,” he said.