The story appears on
Page A9
May 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Montenegro may build razor wire barrier
Montenegro, seeing a rise in the number of migrants passing through the country on a new route to the European Union, is considering building a razor wire fence on its border with Albania, a government official said yesterday.
Thousands of migrants from the Middle East and North Africa are taking their chance to reach wealthier European countries after smugglers created a new Balkan route running from Greece via Albania, Montenegro and Bosnia to EU member Croatia.
Bosnia is already coping with thousands of migrants who were stranded after a route via Turkey, Greece, Macedonia and Serbia was shut in 2016.
“In the case of a greater influx of migrants, we may raise a razor wire fence on the border with Albania,” Vojislav Dragovic, the head of Montenegro’s department for state border supervision, told state television.
He said Albanian authorities had often refused to accept migrants turned back from Montenegro under their bilateral re-admission agreement.
Many countries on the migrant route have secured their borders with physical barriers.
