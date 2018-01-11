Moon calls for Japan to apologize

Home » World

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday called for a “heartfelt apology” from Japan to the victims of wartime sex slavery, condemning a 2015 agreement as a “wrongful” solution.

Seoul said this week that it would not seek to renegotiate the deal, as it had been agreed by both Tokyo and the previous South Korean government. But it said it would no longer use Japanese money to compensate the survivors.

The issue of women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops in World War II has damaged relations between the neighbors for decades. The deal on the so-called “comfort women” should not have been struck without the involvement of the victims, Moon has said.

“A wrong knot has to be untied. Japan should accept the truth, make a heartfelt apology to victims.”

The agreement was finalised by now-ousted president Park Geun-hye. South Korea promised not to raise the issue again and Japan transferred 1 billion yen (now US$8.9 million) to a foundation dedicated to supporting the victims.

(AFP)