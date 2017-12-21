Moon wants US drill delayed for Games

Home » World

SOUTH Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed delaying annual joint military exercises with the United States in an attempt to ease tensions with nuclear-armed North Korea during next year’s Winter Olympics.

Moon’s comments were the first confirmation that Seoul is seeking to postpone the annual Key Resolve and Foal Eagle drills, which usually start in late February or early March and run until the end of April.

South Korea will host the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang from February 9 to 25, with the Paralympics scheduled to begin on March 9. But the venue is just 80 kilometers south of the tense border with North Korea, and tensions tend to rise during the drills, which Pyongyang condemns as rehearsals for invasion.

Moon told US TV channel NBC that the two allies were considering postponing the exercises.

“I have made such a proposal to the US, and the US is now reviewing it,” he said on his way to Pyeongchang to promote the Games. But it would depend on North Korea’s actions, he added.

“If North Korea stops its provocations leading up to the Pyeongchang Olympics, it will greatly help in holding a safe Olympics,” he said. “Also, it will help in creating conducive atmosphere toward inter-Korean as well as US-North Korean dialogue.”

Key Resolve and Foal Eagle are two of the allies’ biggest joint drills, involving tens of thousands of troops. Pyongyang often responds to them with new provocations, such as missile launches, as it accelerates the weapons programs that have seen it subjected to multiple sets of UN sanctions.

China and Russia have both touted a “freeze for freeze” proposal, under which North Korea would suspend missile and nuclear tests while the US and South Korea suspend joint exercises.

But Washington and Seoul have explicitly rejected the concept and Pyongyang always says it will not stop pursuing its weapons ambitions.

Analysts differed on Moon’s suggestion. Moon Seong-mook, senior researcher at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, said Pyongyang had long demanded the drills’ “total suspension” rather than a delay.

The president’s proposal would only raise concern in Washington about Seoul’s resolve rather than persuading North Korea to respond positively. “If we delay the drills for the Olympics, I’m afraid it would help justify North Korea’s claim that they were indeed the source of tension,” he added.

But Kim Yeol-su, researcher at the Korea Institute for Military Affairs, said the offer could act as “a small step to create new momentum for opening dialogue.”

“There’s a certain level of self-contradiction in holding an event largely promoted as a peaceful global event while tens of thousands of soldiers are staging war games on the sidelines,” he said.