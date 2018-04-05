The story appears on
Page A4
April 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Moscow expels Hungarian diplomat
MOSCOW yesterday said it would expel a Hungarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Budapest kicked out a Russian representative over the poisoning of a former double agent in the UK.
Hungary has unusually warm ties with Russia for a European Union country, but last month became one of 18 bloc members to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain.
“In response to the unfriendly and unreasonable demand from Hungary to expel a Russian diplomatic worker on the basis of Britain’s unproven accusation regarding Russia in the so-called ‘Skripal affair,’ Russia is declaring a worker in the Hungarian embassy persona non grata,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.
The Hungarian ambassador had been called into the ministry.
The move came days ahead of an election in Hungary that will likely extend the term of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The rightwing premier was one of just a few EU leaders to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his own re-election last month.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.