May 7, 2018
Museum welcomes visitors in the nude
VISITORS at a leading contemporary art museum in Paris didn’t leave only their coats in the cloakroom — they left all their clothes.
The Palais du Tokyo museum opened its doors to nudists for a special visit on Saturday. It’s part of growing efforts by France’s tiny nudist community to encourage acceptance of clothes-free activities, after a nudist restaurant and nudist park opened in the French capital.
The museum visit was arranged before regular opening hours so the nudists wouldn’t mingle with other visitors. They viewed an exhibit of contemporary works focused on “Discord.”
Organizers said they are hoping to attract younger members and get rid of “complexes” around their nudist practices, which they don’t want “limited to beaches, summertime or a certain category of the population.”
