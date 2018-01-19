The story appears on
Page A8
January 19, 2018
Myanmar drug bust nets 30m meth pills
Myanmar has seized 30 million meth pills along with more than two tons of “ice” and heroin in a record bust, the government said yesterday, as drugs pour from labs in lawless border regions.
The operation in a remote part of northern Myanmar came after the Tuesday arrests of four suspected traffickers who led police to a house in Shan State where the haul was discovered, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.
“It’s the biggest drug seizure with the largest amount (by value and quantity) in (our) history,” a senior police officer from the anti-drug department said.
In addition to the meth tablets, the authorities found 502 kilograms of heroin and 1,750 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, bringing the total estimated value to US$54 million, or one-fifth of the amount of narcotics seized in the country in all of 2017.
Myanmar is the second largest opium producer in the world after Afghanistan, but levels of poppy cultivation have declined as demand for methamphetamine surges, leading to numerous multi-million dollar busts.
Its lawless border areas are the hub for Asia’s meth producers, who pump out “yaba” meth pills and ice, the more addictive crystallized version, across Southeast Asia.
