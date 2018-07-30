The story appears on
July 30, 2018
Myanmar floods claim 10
Surging floodwaters have killed at least 10 people and forced tens of thousands from their homes across swathes of Myanmar, a government official said yesterday as more heavy monsoon rain battered the region.
Vast areas of farmland have been submerged by muddy water stretching to the horizon, with only the rooftops of some houses visible. Some stranded people were plucked from the churning waters by rescuers in boats. “Ten people have been killed by the floods,” a Ministry of Social Welfare official said.
