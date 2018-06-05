The story appears on
Page A8
June 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
NYC proposal would create ‘X’ gender
People born in New York City who do not identify their gender as either male or female would have the option of choosing a third category for their birth certificates under a new proposal.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said the new category of “X’’ would be available through the proposal, which is expected to be introduced by Johnson on Thursday with public hearings to be held later this month.
Currently, if parents of a newborn do not want to identify a sex, they can say the sex of the child is undetermined or unknown. The “X’’ category would be something adults could choose for their own birth certificate.
If it passes, New York City would join California, Oregon and Washington in having the third category on birth certificates, while Washington DC allows it on driver’s licenses.
Both elected officials noted that June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month.
“Pride Month is a time to celebrate how far we’ve come in the fight for equality, and re-affirm our commitment to protecting all New Yorkers from discrimination,” de Blasio, a Democrat said. “This proposal will allow transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers to live with the dignity and respect they deserve, and make our city fairer.”
The change also is expected to be considered on June 5 at a meeting of the Board of Health, with a hearing in July and a vote in September if the board agrees. The legislation in the City Council will match the language of the proposal that the Board of Health is considering.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.