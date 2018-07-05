The story appears on
Page A8
July 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
NZ kayaker makes solo Tasman Sea crossing
A New Zealand adventurer has become the first person to kayak the Tasman Sea solo after a gruelling two-month voyage that saw him pestered by a shark and battling “washing machine” conditions.
Scott Donaldson set off from Australia’s Coffs Harbour on May 2 and paddled ashore at New Plymouth, on New Zealand’s North Island late Monday night.
The 48-year-old’s 2,200-kilometer journey took him across one of the southern hemisphere’s most notorious stretches of water in a 6-meter long carbon-fibre kayak.
Donaldson said he often paddled for 16 hours a day in choppy conditions and swells of up to 6 meters.
“It was bloody hard work, I’m knackered,” he said. “Some days I paddled to the point of exhaustion then got up and paddled harder the next day.”
About halfway through the trip a “frisky” shark approached the kayak as he was taking a break, forcing him to resume paddling.
“We had a little game of peek-a-boo and he wanted to chew on my rudder but luckily I managed to avoid that,” he told TV3.
Donaldson, who undertook the journey to raise funds for asthma research, said after he landed that he was looking forward to a shower and tucking into a meat-and-vegetable pie.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.