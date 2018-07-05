NZ kayaker makes solo Tasman Sea crossing

Home » World

A New Zealand adventurer has become the first person to kayak the Tasman Sea solo after a gruelling two-month voyage that saw him pestered by a shark and battling “washing machine” conditions.

Scott Donaldson set off from Australia’s Coffs Harbour on May 2 and paddled ashore at New Plymouth, on New Zealand’s North Island late Monday night.

The 48-year-old’s 2,200-kilometer journey took him across one of the southern hemisphere’s most notorious stretches of water in a 6-meter long carbon-fibre kayak.

Donaldson said he often paddled for 16 hours a day in choppy conditions and swells of up to 6 meters.

“It was bloody hard work, I’m knackered,” he said. “Some days I paddled to the point of exhaustion then got up and paddled harder the next day.”

About halfway through the trip a “frisky” shark approached the kayak as he was taking a break, forcing him to resume paddling.

“We had a little game of peek-a-boo and he wanted to chew on my rudder but luckily I managed to avoid that,” he told TV3.

Donaldson, who undertook the journey to raise funds for asthma research, said after he landed that he was looking forward to a shower and tucking into a meat-and-vegetable pie.