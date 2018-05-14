Najib barred from departing Malaysia

Home » World

Malaysia’s new leader, Mahathir Mohamad, said he barred his scandal-tainted predecessor and his wife from leaving the country to prevent them from fleeing from possible prosecution over a massive corruption scandal.

A leaked flight manifesto showed that Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor were planning to leave on a private jet on Saturday to Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, fueling rumors that he was bolting the country days after a shocking electoral defeat that ended his coalition’s 60-year grip on power.

“There are a lot of complaints against him, all of which have to be investigated,” Mahathir told a news conference. “We have to act quickly because we don’t want to be saddled with extradition from other countries.”

Mahathir said the investigations would take some time because investigators need to contact authorities in other countries and gather evidence. He has said Najib will “face the consequences” if any wrongdoing is found.

Najib said on social media that he was planning to take a short vacation to spend time with his family. The Immigration Department, which initially said there was no travel ban, later issued a statement that the former prime minister and his wife were blacklisted from leaving Malaysia.