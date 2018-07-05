Najib pleads ‘not guilty’ on graft charges

Home » World

FORMER Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged yesterday with criminal breach of trust and corruption, two months after a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at a state investment fund led to his stunning election defeat.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges. “I claim trial,” he said in a barely audible voice as he stood in the dock at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur. A judge set bail at 1 million ringgit (US$250,000) in cash and ordered Najib to surrender his two diplomatic passports.

The patrician and luxury-loving Najib, wearing a suit and a red tie, appeared calm and smiled as he was escorted into the court complex. He was arrested on Tuesday by anti-graft officials over a suspicious transfer of 42 million ringgit into his bank accounts from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB state investment fund that US investigators say was looted of billions by associates of Najib.

Najib was charged with abuse of power leading to gratification under Malaysia’s anti-corruption law and three counts of criminal breach of trust. Each charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Whipping is also a penalty but Najib would be exempt because of his age.

Anger over the 1MDB saga led to the shocking defeat of Najib’s long-ruling coalition in May 9 elections and ushered in the first change of power since independence from Britain in 1957.

Tommy Thomas, Malaysia’s new attorney general who is heading the prosecution, said the 1MBD case has attracted global attention and “brought shame to the country.”

Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah protested the comment calling it “nonsense” and “coffee shop talk.”

Najib, 64, has accused Malaysia’s new government of seeking “political vengeance.”

At a news conference after the hearing, Najib said a trial was “the best chance for me to clear my name after all the slander and accusations.”

It is set to start on February 8, subject to confirmation at a preliminary hearing next month.

New Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reopened investigations into 1MDB that were stifled under Najib’s rule.