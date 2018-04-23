Advanced Search

April 23, 2018

Naked man shoots 4 people dead

April 23, 2018

A man who was naked but for a green jacket shot and killed at least four people and wounded at least three others at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee early yesterday, authorities said.

The gunman, armed with what was described as an AR-15 style assault rifle, walked into the restaurant in Antioch, in suburban Nashville, shortly before 3:30am.

The man opened fire on the patrons, Metro Nashville Police said in a statement on Twitter, adding that “A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle.”

The gunman’s vehicle was registered to Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, who police identified as a person of interest in the shooting. Police initially reported three dead and four injured.

One of the injured died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wetzel. Two others still at the hospital are in critical but stable condition, she said.

