Neo-Nazi murder gang member jailed for life

A MEMBER of a German neo-Nazi gang was jailed for life yesterday for her part in the murders of 10 people during a seven-year campaign of racially-motivated violence.

Beate Zschaepe, 43, showed no reaction as the judge read out her sentence at the end of one of the most closely watched court cases in Germany’s post-war history.

She was part of the National Socialist Underground, whose members killed eight Turks, a Greek man and a German policewoman from 2000 to 2007, the Higher Regional Court in Munich ruled. The judges said Zschaepe bore “particularly heavy guilt” and handed her the heaviest possible sentence.

She had denied any knowledge of the murders during the five-year trial. But she said later she regretted not stopping two male members of the gang, Uwe Boehnhardt and Uwe Mundlos, from carrying out the killings.

Those men killed themselves in 2011 when police discovered the gang by chance.

Prosecutors said she had played a key role behind the scenes, planning the crimes and arranging money and alibis.

“What the perpetrators did cannot be made up for. The victims will never be forgotten,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Zschaepe was also found guilty of membership of a terrorist organization, of being co-perpetrator in two bombings, and of arson.