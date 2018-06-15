The story appears on
Page A9
June 15, 2018
New France push to butt out its litter
France will force tobacco companies to help end the scourge of cigarette butts that litter streets and contaminate water, unless they take voluntary action in the next three months, a minister said yesterday.
The city of Paris picks up 350 tons of cigarette butts every year despite wall-mounted ashtrays and the threat of a 68-euro (US$80) fine for anyone caught throwing one on the street.
“If no effective commitments are proposed by September, the government will force the industry to get involved in the collection and elimination of its waste,” junior environment minister Brune Poirson said ahead of a meeting with industry representatives.
The ministry estimates 30 billion butts are thrown away in France each year, of which more than four in 10 end up in forests, rivers and the sea.
A single filter can contaminate hundreds of liters of water because of its chemical components, Poirson said.
