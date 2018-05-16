New airport security laws in Australia

Home » World

Australian police will be able to conduct random identity checks at airports under sweeping new security laws, the government said yesterday, amid heightened terror fears following an alleged plot to bring down a plane.

There has been growing concern over attacks by Islamic State-inspired radicals and others, with a foiled effort last year in Sydney to target an Etihad flight with a crude bomb.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the new powers — which mean officers at airports would no longer need a reason to ask for ID — were needed in “dangerous times.”

“There is no law that requires you (to carry ID) but it’s hard to think of anyone that wouldn't have some ID and wouldn't be able to say a bit about themselves,” he said.

Turnbull told radio station 3AW recent suicide bombings in Indonesia’s Surabaya were a reminder that authorities “need to be ever vigilant” in Australia and elsewhere.

Passenger and baggage scanners at domestic and regional airports will also be upgraded to match those already in place at international terminals.

Screening will be strengthened for inbound air cargo and international mail, with some 190 Australian Federal Police officers either deployed at airports or providing tactical and intelligence support.