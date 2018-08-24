New tariffs kick in as China-US talks under way

Home » World

THE United States slapped 25 percent tariffs on another US$16 billion worth of Chinese goods yesterday, triggering a swift tit-for-tat retaliation from China, even as negotiators from both sides seek to soothe trade tensions.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said Washington was “remaining obstinate” by implementing the latest tariffs.

In response to the US tariff move, China decided to impose additional duties of 25 percent on US products worth about US$16 billion, which took effect at 12:01pm yesterday, according to a statement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

The latest action completes the first round of US$50 billion in Chinese products that US President Donald Trump targeted, with China striking back at American products dollar-for-dollar at each step.

Beijing hit back with tariffs on an equal amount of US goods, targeting iconic products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles, dump trucks and asphalt, among hundreds of others.

China “firmly opposes the tariffs and has no choice but to once again take necessary countermeasures,” the commerce ministry said in a statement. By willfully imposing the tariffs yesterday, the US has obviously violated World Trade Organization rules, the ministry said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said China filed a complaint under the WTO dispute settlement mechanism yesterday to safeguard free trade and multilateral mechanisms as well as its legitimate rights and interests.

The tariffs, scheduled weeks ago, took effect amid two days of talks in Washington between mid-level officials from both sides, the first formal negotiations since Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Beijing in June.

US Treasury’s David Malpass, undersecretary for international affairs, was leading two days of talks with China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen and Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min that began on Wednesday.

The escalation did not interfere with the start of a second day of talks but the Treasury has not specified what topics are being discussed.

In Beijing, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing: “We hope the US can make concerted efforts with China and follow a rational and practical attitude to earnestly seek good results in the talks.”

Xinhua news agency said in a commentary yesterday that China approached the latest round of talks in good faith, but that Washington remains vague about what it wants.

“As US President Donald Trump said in his book on making deals, ‘the point is that you can’t be too greedy.’ It would hence be advisable for the two sides to define their top concerns in this round of talks and outline a roadmap, in a bid to find a way out of the current impasse and toward the final settlement of the issues.”

Trump has pushed aggressive trade actions to lower the US trade deficit. But US trading partners have retaliated just as aggressively, which is hurting American farmers, manufacturers and consumers.

US businesses have become increasingly concerned about the tariffs, which are raising prices for manufacturers and could hurt the economy.

Federal Reserve officials have also warned that “an escalation in international trade disputes was a potentially consequential downside risk for real activity,” according to the minutes of its July 31-August 1 policy meeting.

A large-scale and prolonged dispute likely would adversely impact business sentiment, investment spending and employment, the officials warned, and boost prices, which would “reduce the purchasing power of US households.”

Thousands of large and small companies and industry groups have urged the Trump administration to reconsider the tariffs, which some say could put them out of business.

The administration has already been forced to announce a US$12 billion aid program for farmers hurt by the trade row.

Though it is too early for trade damage to show up in much economic data as yet, tariffs are beginning to increase costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Pacific, forcing companies to adjust their supply chains and pricing.

Forecasters say the impact of US tariffs on China’s economy is small and manageable for now. Credit Suisse said this month that if Trump goes ahead with all threatened US increases, the “worst case” outlook would cut China’s economic growth by 0.2 percentage points this year.

The International Monetary Fund’s growth forecast for China this year is 6.5 percent, down from last year’s 6.8 percent and more than double the US forecast of 2.9 percent.