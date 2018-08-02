‘No deal’ Brexit fears spark stockpiling

Home » World

Pharmaceutical company Sanofi has begun to stockpile more drugs in Britain than usual as part of contingency plans for delays in deliveries after Britain leaves the European Union.

Hugo Fry, the managing director of Sanofi UK, says uncertainty in the Brexit negotiations has led to planning for a “no deal” scenario. He says “patient safety is our main priority” and it is getting ready for any changes to “customs or regulatory processes.”

Concern is growing in Britain about a no-deal Brexit — abruptly ending 40 years of cohesion and triggering tariffs and border checks that could delay shipments of everything from food and fuel to clothing and cars.

The larger fear is that Britain would drop out of Europe-wide agreements that govern areas such as aviation and prescription drugs.

With less than eight months until Britain leaves the EU, the government has yet to agree an exit deal with Brussels and has begun talking more publicly about the prospect of leaving the bloc without any formal agreement on what happens next.

That has spooked businesses, which warn of chaotic disruption to supply chains and for consumers.

Ministers will begin publishing advice later this month on how to cope with a “no deal” Brexit — prompting accusations of scaremongering from those who say leaving the EU will benefit Britain.

“This is not project fear, this is project reality,” British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said yesterday. “We have to make a decision on Britain’s future relationship with the EU by the end of this year and we have to be very honest with ourselves about the choices that we face.”

Ministers have fanned out across Europe during the summer break from parliament, trying to win support for a Brexit plan that would see Britain maintain closer ties with the bloc than some had anticipated.