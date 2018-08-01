No deal as Korean generals end talks

Home » World

RARE general-level talks between the two Koreas ended with no agreement yesterday, but the top delegates said they had a meaningful discussion on easing their countries’ decades-long military standoff.

Experts said it was still unclear whether the neighbors can reach any breakthrough agreement on reducing tensions in the near future because South Korea, in close consultations with the United States, must link any expansion of ties to progress in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s nuclear disarmament.

The meeting at the Koreas’ shared border village of Panmunjom yesterday was the second such high-level military contact since the two countries’ leaders held a landmark summit in April and pledged to reduce the danger of another war on the peninsula.

The chief South Korean delegate, Major General Kim Do-gyun, said the two sides had a common view in principle on disarming a jointly controlled area at Panmunjom, removing some guard posts from the Demilitarized Zone that bisects the countries, halting hostile acts along their disputed sea boundary, and conducting joint searches for soldiers missing from the 1950-53 Korean War in DMZ areas. He said the Koreas will continue talks on details of the issues, according to Seoul’s Defense Ministry.

Kim described yesterday’s talks as “sincere” and “candid,” saying he believes the two militaries could contribute to establishing a lasting peace between the countries. His DPRK counterpart, Lieutenant General An Ik San, said the talks were “productive” and that he also believes many pending military issues can be resolved.

During the April summit and a June meeting with US President Donald Trump, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un expressed his commitment to the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The DPRK suspended its missile and nuclear tests and shut down its nuclear test site, and recent satellite photos indicate it also began dismantling key facilities at its main rocket launch site.

Last Friday, the DPRK returned what were said to be dozens of remains of American soldiers missing from the 1950-53 Korean War, something Kim promised during his summit with Trump. Trump thanked him for “fulfilling a promise” to send back US remains and said it was a step in the right direction following their summit.

In exchange for returning the US war dead, the DPRK may demand that the US agree on a declaration to end the Korean War as a US security guarantee.

The Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war. The DPRK has long argued its nuclear weapons are a response to US military threats, and that it wants to sign a peace treaty with the US to formally end the war.