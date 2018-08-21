No extremism here, just saving parents’ money

Home » World

An Indonesian kindergarten apologized yesterday after images of pint-sized students marching in niqabs and carrying cardboard cutouts of assault rifles sparked outrage.

Organizers were left red-faced after a torrent of criticism suggested the Islamic State-style outfits promoted jihadist violence in a country that has long struggled with militant attacks.

The group of about 15 students were taking part in an independence day parade on Friday near the country’s second city Surabaya.

The Kartika kindergarten, located inside a military complex in Probolinggo town, said the offending costumes were taken from storage to save parents the cost of new ones, while denying that the cardboard guns and full-body veils promoted extremism.

“I never meant to teach violence to my students,” said school principal Suhartatik, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name.

“We only used the props that we already had to cut costs for parents. I deeply apologize.”

The costumes had been used in previous parades to teach students about the prophet Muhammad’s faith and beliefs, she added.

But the principal’s explanation was met with derision on social media.

“Nobody carried assault rifles in the prophet’s time — is this teacher that clueless about history or was she just trying to dodge the blame?” one user posted on Twitter. Another tweeted: “Obviously the seeds of ISIS are being nurtured early on.”

Indonesian parliamentary speaker Bambang Soesatyo also lashed out at what he dubbed a “very concerning case.”