No sign of MH370 after new scan of ocean

A NEW scan of the Indian Ocean floor for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has searched nearly 80,000 square kilometers since January without finding any sign of the wreckage.

But the company looking for the plane, which has been missing for more than four years, said it is still determined to find it. This comes despite earlier hopes that a 25,000-square-km area most likely to contain the missing aircraft had been identified.

Ocean Infinity, the American technology company conducting the latest search, said in an update on Monday that it had scanned up to 1,300 square km per day since launching its mission far off the west coast of Australia in late January. It has searched both inside and outside an area identified by Australian authorities.

“While it’s disappointing there has been no sign of MH370 in the Australian Transport Safety Bureau search area and further north, there is still some search time remaining,” Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Plunkett said in a statement. “Everyone at Ocean Infinity remains absolutely determined for the remainder of the search.”

MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing with 239 people aboard. No transmissions were received from the aircraft after its first 38 minutes of flight, but it is believed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean based on the drift patterns of crash debris that washed ashore on distant beaches.

The governments of Malaysia, China and Australia called off the nearly three-year official search in January 2017. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau’s final report on the search conceded authorities were no closer to knowing the reasons for the plane’s disappearance or its exact location.

In January, the Malaysian government pledged to pay Texas-based Ocean Infinity up to US$70 million if it could find the wreckage or black boxes within 90 days.