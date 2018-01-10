North Korea willing to join Games as 2 sides hold talks

Home » World

NORTH Korea yesterday said it is willing to send athletes and a high-level delegation to the Winter Olympics next month in South Korea as the rivals held their first official talks in over two years after high tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

Seoul urged that reunions of families divided by the 1950-1953 Korean War — one of the most emotive legacies of the conflict — be held at the same time as the Games.

The two sides also agreed to restore a military hotline closed since 2016 to improve communications between their armed forces, South Korea’s vice unification minister Chun Hae-sung said.

The talks were held in Panmunjom, the truce village in the Demilitarized Zone that splits the peninsula, with the North Korean group walking over the Military Demarcation Line to the Peace House venue on the southern side — just meters from where a defector ran across in a hail of bullets two months ago.

North Korea “proposed dispatching a high-level delegation, a National Olympic Committee delegation, athletes, supporters, art performers, observers, a taekwondo demonstration team and journalists” to the Games, Chun told reporters.

South Korea’s unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon and North Korea’s chief delegate Ri Son Gwon shook hands at the entrance to the building, and again across the table. Ri wore a badge on his left lapel bearing an image of the country’s founding father Kim Il Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong Il, while Cho sported one depicting the South Korean flag.

In addition to resuming family reunions, Seoul suggested the two teams march together at the opening Games ceremony. It also called for talks between the countries’ Red Cross organizations and military discussions to prevent “accidental clashes.”

“Let’s present the people with a precious new year’s gift,” said Ri. “There is a saying that a journey taken by two lasts longer than the one traveled alone.”

The atmosphere was friendlier than at past meetings, and Cho told Ri that South Korea believed “guests from North Korea are going to join many others from all around the world” at the Olympics.

“The people have a strong desire to see the North and South move toward peace and reconciliation,” he added.

It was a radically different tone from the rhetoric of recent months, which have seen North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump trade personal insults and threats of war.

Pyongyang has defied international pressure in recent months and launched missiles claimed to be capable of reaching the United States mainland, as well as carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date.

Seoul has been keen to proclaim the Games in Pyeongchang, just 80 kilometers south of the DMZ, a “peace Olympics” but it needs Pyongyang to attend to make the description meaningful.

Kim first indicated North Korea could take part in his New Year’s speech, and Seoul responded with an offer of high-level dialog.

Last week, a civilian hotline between the neighbors was restored after being suspended for almost two years.

Issues remained to be settled including the size of North Korea’s delegation. Only two athletes from the country have qualified for the Games so far, but hundreds of young, female North Korean cheerleaders have created a buzz at previous international sporting events in South Korea.

The group may stay on a cruise ship in Sokcho, about an hour’s drive from the Olympic venue, which would enable their movements to be closely monitored and controlled.

A high-level delegation accompanying the team could include Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong, who is a senior member of the ruling Workers’ Party, South Korean reports said.

Both sides expressed the desire to address wider questions than the Games. But Pyongyang has snubbed previous attempts by Seoul to set up further family reunions, saying it will not do so unless several of its citizens are returned by South Korea.

It was not clear whether North Korea had sought to discuss a permanent end to large-scale annual military drills between Seoul and Washington. The US and South Korea agreed last week to delay their military exercises until after the Games.