North Korean orchestra will perform at Winter Olympics

NORTH Korea agreed during rare talks yesterday to send a 140-strong orchestra to perform during the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, Seoul said, amid easing tensions after a months-long stand-off over Pyongyang’s weapons programs.

Officials from the two Koreas, technically still at war after their 1950-1953 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty, met on North Korea’s side of the border truce village of Panmunjom to discuss North Korea sending performers — for the first time in 18 years — to the Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The two sides agreed that the orchestra would stage performances in the capital Seoul, and at Gangneung, near Pyeongchang, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said.

North Korea asked that the art troupe cross the border by foot via Panmunjom, located in the demilitarized zone, a ministry official said.

North Korea will dispatch a preliminary inspection team “at the earliest possible time” to hammer out logistics such as the performance venue, stage conditions and the installation of equipment, according to a joint press release.

The decision to host the orchestra “contributes to improving relations and recovering the cultural homogeneity” between the two Koreas, the South Korean ministry said.

The two Koreas also agreed yesterday to hold working talks tomorrow on North Korea’s athletes attending the Olympics, the ministry said. They will also hold talks hosted by the International Olympics Committee on Saturday.

Choi Moon-soon, governor for the Games’ host province, said the two countries’ orchestras may hold a joint concert.

North Korea’s orchestra, called the Samjiyon Band, is the country’s main art troupe along with the Moranbong Band, women who regularly stage musical performances and plays calling for loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea plans to send a large delegation to the Olympics in addition to the athletes and orchestra. South Korea is also seeking to form a united women’s ice hockey team.