Official pictures of Prince Louis released in UK

BRITAIN’S royal family released the first two official photographs of newly born Prince Louis yesterday, one of which shows him being held by his sister Princess Charlotte, aged 3.

Louis, who is fifth in line to the British throne, was born on April 23 weighing 3.83kg.

Both the photographs were taken at Kensington Palace by Catherine, the children’s mother and wife of Prince William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson.

The first photograph, which the palace said was taken on April 26, shows Louis propped up against a white cushion, wearing a white jumper and trousers.

The second photograph, taken on Wednesday, Charlotte’s third birthday, shows the princess holding her sleeping younger brother affectionately.

Due to a 2013 change in the law, Charlotte is the first British princess for whom the arrival of a younger brother does not mean being demoted down the line of succession.

Palace officials said Louis would not join his family at the May 19 wedding of his uncle, Prince Harry, to US actress Meghan Markle.