Oldest known lizard tracked down

Scientists said on Wednesday they had tracked down the oldest known lizard, a tiny creature that lived about 240 million years ago when Earth had a single continent and dinosaurs were brand new.

Scans of the fossilized skeleton of Megachirella revealed the chameleon-sized reptile was an ancestor of today’s lizards and snakes, which belong to a group called squamates, an international team wrote in the science journal Nature.

This finding dragged the group back in time by 75 million years, and means that “lizards inhabited the planet since at least 240 million years ago,” study co-author Tiago Simoes of the University of Alberta said.

That, in turn, suggested that squamates had already split from other ancient reptiles before the Permian/Triassic mass extinction some 252 million years ago, and survived it.

Up to 95 percent of marine and 75 percent of terrestrial life on Earth was lost.

Megachirella, discovered some 20 years ago buried in compacted sand and clay layers in the Dolomites mountain range in northeast Italy, was initially misclassified as a close lizard relative.

But Simoes had questions.

“When I first saw the fossil I realized it had important features that could link it to the early evolution of lizards,” he said.

So he hooked up with colleagues to perform a more detailed analysis of the tiny skeleton, which included CT scanning. The scans revealed previously unseen physical features, including the underside of the fossil, embedded in rock.