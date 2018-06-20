Advanced Search

June 20, 2018

Oldest orangutan dies in Australia at age 62

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 20, 2018 | Print Edition

The world’s oldest Sumatran orangutan, which had 11 children and 54 descendants spread across the globe, has died aged 62, Australian zoo officials said yesterday.

Puan — Indonesian for “lady” — died on Monday at Perth Zoo, where she had lived since being gifted by Malaysia in 1968. Puan had 11 children and a total of 54 descendants in the United States, Europe, Australasia and the jungles of Sumatra. Her great grandson Nyaru was the latest individual to be released into the wild. Born in 1956, she was noted by the Guinness Book of Records as being the oldest verified Sumatran orangutan in the world. Female species rarely live beyond 50 in the wild.

