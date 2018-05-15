The story appears on
Page A9
May 15, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Oldest person in US
A 113-YEAR-OLD woman living in Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.
Cleveland.com reports the 88-year-old daughter of Lessie Brown says her mother remarked, “that’s good” when told on Friday she had become the country’s oldest person. Daughter Verline Wilson says Brown spends much of her days sleeping. Brown was born in 1904 in Atlanta and moved to Cleveland when she was 18. She married and had five children, three of whom are still living.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.