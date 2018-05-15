Advanced Search

May 15, 2018

Oldest person in US

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 15, 2018 | Print Edition

A 113-YEAR-OLD woman living in Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.

Cleveland.com reports the 88-year-old daughter of Lessie Brown says her mother remarked, “that’s good” when told on Friday she had become the country’s oldest person. Daughter Verline Wilson says Brown spends much of her days sleeping. Brown was born in 1904 in Atlanta and moved to Cleveland when she was 18. She married and had five children, three of whom are still living.

