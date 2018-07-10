The story appears on
Page A9
July 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Online betting arrests
Six people have been arrested in Vietnam for running an online betting ring based on a server in the Philippines that had attracted thousands of gamblers, state media reported yesterday. The arrests came as authorities were on high alert for a betting spike linked to the ongoing World Cup, and followed a raid on an online football gambling operation last month. The M88 ring “involved thousands of gamblers across the country” who collectively gambled up to US$87 million since 2015, Ministry of Public Security spokesman Cong An Nhan Dan said in the report.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.