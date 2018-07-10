Online betting arrests

Home » World

Six people have been arrested in Vietnam for running an online betting ring based on a server in the Philippines that had attracted thousands of gamblers, state media reported yesterday. The arrests came as authorities were on high alert for a betting spike linked to the ongoing World Cup, and followed a raid on an online football gambling operation last month. The M88 ring “involved thousands of gamblers across the country” who collectively gambled up to US$87 million since 2015, Ministry of Public Security spokesman Cong An Nhan Dan said in the report.