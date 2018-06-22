Opioid overdosing

Home » World

More than 450 patients died at a hospital in England after being given strong painkillers without “medical justification,” a report found Wednesday. An independent panel led the investigation into the deaths between 1989 and 2000 at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital in the southern city of Gosport.

“The hospital records to which the panel has had privileged access demonstrate that 456 patients died through prescribing and administering opioids without medical justification,” the commission said in a statement. It added that, taking into account missing records, another 200 patients may have died as a direct result of the “institutionalised practice” of administering powerful drugs.