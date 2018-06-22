The story appears on
Page A9
June 22, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Opioid overdosing
More than 450 patients died at a hospital in England after being given strong painkillers without “medical justification,” a report found Wednesday. An independent panel led the investigation into the deaths between 1989 and 2000 at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital in the southern city of Gosport.
“The hospital records to which the panel has had privileged access demonstrate that 456 patients died through prescribing and administering opioids without medical justification,” the commission said in a statement. It added that, taking into account missing records, another 200 patients may have died as a direct result of the “institutionalised practice” of administering powerful drugs.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.