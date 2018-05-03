The story appears on
May 3, 2018
Related News
Outrage after 10 Afghan scribes killed
Condemnation poured in from across the world on Tuesday after 10 journalists were among dozens killed in attacks in Afghanistan, in what the UN described as the “deliberate targeting” of the media.
A double suicide blast in Kabul left 25 people dead, including AFP photographer Shah Marai and eight other journalists, while a BBC reporter was killed in a separate attack in eastern Khost province.
The second Kabul bomber, dressed like a journalist, detonated himself among the crowd, police said, in what Reporters Without Borders called the most lethal single attack on the media since the fall of the Taliban.
Journalists from Radio Free Europe and Afghan broadcasters Tolo News and 1TV were among the others killed.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “outraged” by the suicide blasts, which were claimed by the Islamic State group and left another 49 people wounded.
“The deliberate targeting of journalists in the attack highlights once again the risks media professionals face in carrying out their essential work.”
In a third strike on a bloody day for Afghanistan, 11 children were killed and 16 people wounded, including Romanian and Afghan soldiers, when another suicide attacker exploded his car near a NATO convoy in southern Kandahar province.
The White House condemned the “senseless and heinous” attacks in Kabul.
“The murder of journalists and other innocent people is a great testimony to what it is we stand for, and more importantly what we stand against,” US Defense Secretary chief James Mattis said. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also condemned the “barbaric attack.”
