Over 1,000 face claims of sharing child porn

Home » World

More than 1,000 people, mostly teenagers, face preliminary charges of distributing child pornography after sharing videos and photos on social media, police said yesterday.

Police say the material — featuring two 15-year-olds having sex — could constitute distribution of child pornography even though 15 is the age of consent in Denmark.

Flemming Kjaerside of the Danish national police’s cybercrime unit said the bulk of those who face preliminary charges are under the age of 25, adding more preliminary charges may come as “those who have requested the video may also be included.”

Kjaerside said “young people know it can have huge consequences” to share such material, although he acknowledged they may not know it is a crime.

The case dubbed “Umbrella” was “very large and complex,” said Lau Thygesen, another police investigator. The spreading of such material “must be stopped.”

So far 1,004 people across Denmark face preliminary charges — a step short of formal charges. If found guilty, they face fines, jail or they can be banned from working with children for a decade. Police said it could also mean “problems” when it comes to entering the United States.

Kjaerside declined to give details about the couple saying they are “victims who have been filmed.”