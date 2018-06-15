The story appears on
Page A9
June 15, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Oxfam GB banned
The Haitian government said on Wednesday it has permanently banned international charity Oxfam Great Britain from operating in the country following a scandal over sexual misconduct by some of its workers there. A government statement said the action was taken because of Oxfam’s “violation of Haitian legislation and serious breach of the principle” of human dignity.
