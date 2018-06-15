Advanced Search

June 15, 2018

Oxfam GB banned

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 15, 2018 | Print Edition

The Haitian government said on Wednesday it has permanently banned international charity Oxfam Great Britain from operating in the country following a scandal over sexual misconduct by some of its workers there. A government statement said the action was taken because of Oxfam’s “violation of Haitian legislation and serious breach of the principle” of human dignity.

