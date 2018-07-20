Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

July 20, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

PM appeals to Pope

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 20, 2018 | Print Edition

Australia’s prime minister yesterday called on Pope Francis to fire an Australian archbishop who is the most senior Roman Catholic cleric ever convicted for covering up child sexual abuse. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson should have resigned when he was convicted in May of failing to report to police the repeated abuse of two altar boys by a pedophile priest during the 1970s.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿